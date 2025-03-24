Adoray’s Treasures From The Heart: thrifting for a cause in River Falls

For a small Midwest town, the store on the corner of Walnut and Main in River Falls, WI is very lively. As shoppers walk in and out, a bell chimes and welcomes them in with open arms and nostalgic charm. Even on cold winter days, bundled-up customers make it a point to stop in at their favorite thrift store, drawn by the promise of hidden treasures inside.

That store is Adoray’s Treasures From The Heart.

The store’s windows are decorated with various knickknacks, old and new. Shoppers meander through a maze of clothes, furniture, and souvenirs. The smell of antiques, reminiscent of a grandmother’s closet, wafts through the air. A creaky wooden staircase leads to the lower level of the store; a chalkboard sign hangs above, inviting visitors to shop in the basement.

In the back of the store, behind the clothing racks and bulky furniture, a baby-blue wall divides the employee-only area from the rest of the shop. This is where Joleen Larson spends her shift. Larson, who is from River Falls, works as General Manager at Adoray’s Treasures From The Heart. Larson is a family-oriented woman who always looks after others, sometimes more than herself. River Falls has always been a part of Joleen's life; her husband and daughter have both attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

“I manage all three [thrift] stores,” Joleen said. This includes Adoray’s upcoming branch in Menomonie, WI. “That’s why it’s so hard to find me…. [River Falls] is where I started 22 years ago.” Adoray’s Treasures From The Heart has served the town’s community for years, offering affordable clothing items and unique finds. But the thrift store is more than just a shopping spot at the corner; it’s part of a larger mission.

Adoray’s stores raise funds to support Adoray Home Health and Hospice patients in River Falls and other communities. Home Health and Hospice is a not-for-profit healthcare provider that offers “expert physical, emotional and spiritual support to patients and families through the stages of serious illness,” as its website states.

Since 1995, it has helped over 20,000 patients.

The idea for Adoray’s Treasures From The Heart took shape after the Balanced Budget Act of 1977. The act caused financial challenges for Medicare reimbursements, and made it more difficult for organizations like Adoray Home Health and Hospice to provide their services.

To help bridge the gap in funding, Adoray’s leadership turned to a unique and creative solution: thrift stores. The first store was established in Baldwin, WI; after its success, the River Falls branch followed. The majority of the store’s proceeds go to Adoray Home and Health Services, ensuring that patients receive care no matter their financial situation. “We serve all who qualify for our services, regardless of ability to pay,” their website states.

UW-River Falls sophomore student Natasha Swatzina is a common customer at Treasures, and has been since she was a preteen. “I've been [to Adoray’s] a lot of times with my parents and my family, and I like that the store feels welcoming,” she said. “The people there are really nice, and it's just a very fun environment to be in.”

When she walks into the store, it reminds her of her grandma's house.

“There’s a lot of little trinkets, and a lot of dishes, [and] if you go downstairs, you'll find dish towels, pillowcases, and bed sheets and stuff, or other little trinkets, like decorations for around the house. It feels very collective, like my grandma's house. Typically, the people that volunteer there are older ladies as well, so it's like, “Oh, a different version of my grandma's house.” I think that also contributes to it being [a] more welcoming and fun experience.”

Treasures From The Heart stores are located in River Falls, Baldwin, WI, and Osceola, WI. Besides clothing, they sell collectibles, antiques, household goods, toys, furniture, and other items. “I feel like Treasures is pretty cheap too,” Swatzina said. “You're always able to find something, and you don't feel like you have to break the bank for it.”

Another UW-River Falls student, Sadie Wren, has shopped at Treasures quite a few times since she moved to River Falls earlier this year. “I love the idea that every piece has a story,” she said. You never know what you’re going to find, and that’s what makes it so fun.”

Wren also said that she appreciates the sustainability of thrift shopping. “Fast fashion is such a huge issue, and buying secondhand is an easy way to reduce waste. Plus, I’ve found some amazing pieces that I wouldn’t get anywhere else.”

One of these exciting finds was a handmade denim jacket embroidered with floral designs. “It was tucked between a bunch of regular jackets, and the second I saw it, I knew I had to have it. It feels like something you’d find in a boutique, but I got it for under ten dollars.”

Wren often browses the home décor section, searching for quirky additions for her dorm. “I once found a vintage globe lamp that gives my room such a warm, cozy vibe,” she said. “There’s something really satisfying about giving these items a second life.”

One way that Adoray’s Treasures From The Heart informs the public of new and interesting finds is through social media. The River Falls location frequently posts about products, events, and sales on its Facebook account.

Swatzina said she thinks thrifting has become more popular.

“If I had to give a reason why, I think it’s definitely [because of] social media, especially around COVID,” she said. “More people are sharing their finds, and people are starting their own mini thrifting businesses on Depop and other sites that are similar as well.”

With the increase in popularity, Adoray’s has been able to expand; their Menomonie branch will open on May 9. The new location will carry the charm of existing stores, with the same exciting finds and welcoming atmosphere that encourages treasure hunting.

“We've talked about Menomonee since before COVID,” Larson said. “Now we're finally in a position where we can [open it]. We start taking donations on March 8, so we'll see what happens.” Donations allow Adoray’s to sell used items at discounted prices.

Staffing for Treasures is mostly volunteer-based; in 2018, it reached 20,000 hours of volunteer service alone. There are only 5 permanent staff members at the River Falls branch.

Swatzina has had the chance to talk with many of the workers and volunteers. “Everyone who’s worked there is very nice… They're very patient, and they seem like they work together… as a team.” As Adoray’s Treasures From The Heart continues to grow, its mission stays the same: to provide quality and affordable items while supporting patients in need.

When the new location opens in Menomonie, even more customers will have the opportunity to find hidden gems and give back to the community at the same time. Whether it's a vintage find, a kind donation, or a simple smile, everything at Treasures is shared from the heart.