UWRF Head Coach Matt Walker Resigns After 15 Seasons; River Falls Bids Farewell

Coach Matt Walker (center) and the UW-River Falls football team celebrate their 24-14 win in the national championship game on Jan. 4, 2026. (Photo by Carly Lynch, @carly__captures)

Weeks after leading the University of Wisconsin-River Falls football team to its first national championship, head coach Matt Walker announced his resignation on Feb. 22 to accept a Division I head coaching position at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

The departure came as a surprise to many across campus, capping a remarkable 15-year turnaround that transformed the Falcons from a struggling program into a national contender.

Walker expressed gratitude in a statement released by UW-River Falls Athletics.“I’m not sure there are words to properly explain how much I love River Falls,” he said. “I’ve given everything I had to UWRF and feel good about leaving it in a better place than we found it.”

In his first nine seasons, the Falcons compiled a 23-68 record, including a winless campaign in 2013. At the time, the program had not recorded a winning season since 2000.

The trajectory shifted after the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2020, UW-River Falls has gone 44-13, including a school-record of 14 wins in 2025 and the program’s first NCAA Division III national title.

Walker’s impact extended beyond wins and losses. He was named WIAC Coach of the Year in 2025 and under his leadership, the Falcons produced more than 140 All-WIAC selections, 13 All-Region honorees, six All-Americans and the 2025 Gagliardi Trophy winner, quarterback Kaleb Blaha. Blaha also set an NCAA single-season record with 6,189 total yards.

Players consistently credited Walker for reshaping the team’s culture.

Wide receiver Blake Rohrer described Walker’s influence as “everlasting,” noting the program’s transformation from a struggling team into a close-knit unit.

“He [Walker] says he inherited a team that didn’t feel like a college team,” Rohrer said.

“Through a lot of perseverance and many losing seasons, he formed a culture that resembles a family.”

Defensive back Peter Ladu emphasized Walker’s belief in the program’s long-term potential.“He’s been through it all and ultimately won a national title without giving up,” Ladu said. “He had the vision that the program would become what it is today.”

Blaha echoed those sentiments, highlighting both on-field and personal development.

“Coach Walker built a culture of belief and accountability that changed the standard,” Blaha said. “He pushed me to be a better quarterback, but more importantly a better leader and teammate.”

Players also pointed to Walker’s ability to build personal relationships as a key factor in the team’s success.

“A lot of coaches put the sport first,” Rohrer said. “Walker made it personal. That made me want to play harder for him.”

Reactions to the news of Walker’s resignation from players were mixed, combining surprise with support.

“I was filled with emotion,” Ladu said. “I wasn’t expecting it, but I’m happy for him and his family.”

Blaha said he had “mixed emotions” about the resignation, adding that opportunities at higher levels are expected for successful coaches.

Walker’s new role at Drake marks a significant step up to Division I football. The Bulldogs have posted eight wins over the past three seasons and compete in the Pioneer Football League.

For Walker, the move represents an “ideal opportunity.”

Despite his departure, his legacy at UW-River Falls remains firmly established.“Winning the national championship together is something I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” Blaha said.

Rohrer recalled a defining moment before the title game.

“He started tearing up during his speech,” Rohrer said. “In that moment, we knew we were going to make him proud.”

Walker leaves behind more than a championship team. He leaves a reshaped program defined by belief, accountability and a winning culture, a foundation his players say will endure.