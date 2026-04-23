Student Voice Staff Wins Nine WNA Awards

Members of The Student Voice accept awards from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association during a weekly club meeting on March 11, 2026. Front row, from left: Reporter Kristy Morre, Assistant Editor Alison Keeler and Reporter Sawyer Johnson. Back row, from left: Editor Johan Harworth, Treasurer Michaleen Loveet and Reporter Fionn O'hAodha. (Photo by Souziena Mushtaq)

The Student Voice newspaper staff won a total of nine awards from the 2025 Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation Collegiate Better Newspaper Contest. The winners were announced March 5 at the WNA Convention in Madison, where more than 300 entries from campus newspapers across the state were submitted. The University of Wisconsin-River Falls was one of 12 colleges recognized for its student newspaper’s excellent work in journalism.

Receiving a total of nine awards, two reporters earned first-place. Former editor and 2025 graduate Jack Van Hoof earned a first place award for his in-depth report, “UWRF outlines recruitment efforts and difficulties.” Reporter Angel Riley also earned first place for her public affairs reporting titled “DIB to SIB: A New Face.” Both UWRF students received a plaque from the WNA in recognition of their achievements.

Editor Johan Harworth earned second place in column writing for “Farm and Industry Short Course returns, sowing seeds for new opportunities.” The newspaper staff also earned second place for “Campus policy changes need student input,” an editorial writing piece emphasizing the need for better communication and the impact of student opinions.

Harworth commented on the collaborative effort behind The Student Voice. “I am proud of the work that all our members on The Student Voice put forth,” he said. “It’s because of their hard work and dedication that we were able to win these awards, and I know for a fact they will only get better.”

The newsroom earned four third-place awards across a range of categories, highlighting the variety of work the staff contributed to the publication. Michaleen Lovett was honored for “Falcon Felines Back in Session,” a lifestyle story discussing a student club at UWRF. The staff also earned third place in editorial writing for its coverage of the Okta login changes. Assistant editor and designer Alison Keeler earned third place for an infographic titled “Okta change leaves students confused.”

“I’m honored to have my work recognized by the WNA Foundation,” Keeler said. “Working as the Assistant Editor of The Student Voice has given me the opportunity to develop my graphic design and storytelling skills. This award reflects the support and opportunities I’ve had to grow as a student journalist, and I’m grateful for the experience.”

First-year reporter Kristy Moore also earned third place for her story on UWRF’s partnership with Burnett Dairy Cooperative, a business coverage story. Additionally, Moore received an honorable mention for her story in the health coverage category, “Act 15’s impact on UWRF’s HEAL 108 course.”

Moore expressed, “as a first-year journalism student, I feel honored to be recognized for the story I wrote about UWRF’s partnership with Burnett Dairy Cooperative. I am so thankful for the opportunity to write with The Student Voice and grateful for the support and mentorship I have received from upperclassmen as well as my professors.”

Journalism Program Director and Faculty Advisor Souzeina Mushtaq, who attended the ceremony in Madison, said the awards reflect the resilience and dedication of student journalists during a challenging time for the industry and for journalism programs nationwide.

“These awards reflect the hard work, perseverance, and passion our students bring to journalism, even as the field faces unprecedented hardships,” Mushtaq said. “Their dedication to telling meaningful stories and serving the campus community is inspiring, and I am incredibly proud of what they have achieved.”

As The Student Voice continues covering campus news, the awards serve as recognition of the hard work and commitment of the student journalists behind the publication. The newspaper publishes a monthly print edition and maintains a digital presence at uwrfvoice.com.