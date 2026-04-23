Hathorn Hall Supports Safe Sex; Holds Sex Bingo Event

Students attend Hathorn Hall "sex bingo" and pose for a photo. (Photo by Emma McNulty).

On February 25, in the basement of Hathorn Hall, residents were invited to join “Sex Bingo”. With no more description than the name of the event, there was a turnout of over 50 residents from Hathorn Hall and other residence halls across campus. Members of Pierce County Reproductive Health also attended.

Upon entering the event, residents were asked to sign in and each of them received a goodie bag. Inside were condoms, an instruction manual to use the contraception, a BUBBL’R, and a flyer reminding recipients that February is national condom month. In addition, a magnet and a can koozie representing Pierce County Reproductive Health were provided.

Bingo prizes ranged from snacks to rice cookers to plush toys.

To break ties between players who called “Bingo!”, Area Coordinator Sam McEathron would ask a true or false question regarding reproductive health.

The Hathorn basement was full of laughter, bingo contention, and community-building.

To stay updated about other hall events coming up, sign in to your residence on the hall on the ‘Band’ app and follow your hall’s account on Instagram.