Breadstick Incident Caused Student Riot on YikYak

Tuesday the 24th. Just another day in February for the students of River Falls. Well, just another day until dinner time came around.

Those expecting to snag a delicious golden breadstick were disappointed to find that the stream of soft and steaming bread had run dry. While there were no direct witnesses, it is almost guaranteed that tears were shed that day.

Reports of platefuls of breadsticks being taken were spread throughout the campus app, YikYak. This was followed by urges to those eating at the dining hall to take only one or two breadsticks at most to prevent a tragedy of this level from ever occurring again.

I was not aware of how much people valued their breadsticks here at River Falls for a long time. Seemed to me like a whole lot of overreaction, but any time that the breadsticks were brought up in conversation, many would voice their approval of them while the others would say to ‘shut up’ because they had heard so much about them.

My visits to the Riverside Commons always ended with me getting at least one breadstick and I was pretty happy with their taste and texture, but it wasn’t anywhere near good enough to warrant this kind of reaction. That was my thought process, until I tasted the perfect stick of bread. I expected more of the same, but the minute those tongs grabbed ahold of it, I knew that this day was going to be different. The first bite was even better. It was soft, it was warm, it had that perfect bit of garlic and salt to it, and I believe a tear rolled down my face at that point. I knew what all the ruckus was about now.

Those breadsticks hold the potential to rival Olive Garden’s, and if you don’t know what Olive Garden breadsticks taste like, my friend, you are missing out. But let this not distract you from UWRF’s own delicacy or the events that transpired on this day. Let us take measures to ensure this never happens again and remember to never take your breadsticks for granted.