Dairy partnership offers new opportunities at UW–River Falls

The University of Wisconsin–River Falls and Burnett Dairy Cooperative announced a new partnership Nov. 4. As of Nov. 1, milk produced at Mann Valley Farms is being processed by Burnett Dairy Cooperative. UWRF previously contracted excess milk pickup and processing through Dairy Farmers of America.

“The Dairy Farmers of America contract ended in October, so we had an opportunity to explore other options,” CAFES Dean Michael Orth said. “Burnett is picking up the milk, it’s staying local, that was a big thing. Burnett Dairy wanted more than just picking up the milk.”

The new partnership won’t have any impact on the Falcon Creamery or Falcon Food production. Burnett Dairy Cooperative said they are excited to work with UWRF to improve campus-made products.

“There are a lot of collaborations we can do as a farmer-owned cooperative with the university when it comes to new products, helping them establish the Falcon Creamery better, and even working with the other departments,” Burnett Dairy Cooperative CEO Matt Winsand said.

Falcon Food and Falcon Creamery products will also be stocked in Burnett Dairy stores in Grantsburg and Wilson, Wis., as well as Duluth, Minn.

“They’re going to put our ice cream in their stores. They’re going to put some of our cheese and meat products in their stores,” Orth said. “It will be great to get those products up in those areas and just get more people aware of our products.”

He also added this will lead to producing more products. “We’re not producing enough for that right now. Students are going to have to be involved, students are going to get to manufacture, whether it’s on the meat side or the dairy side. That will help students get more opportunities.”

Winsand said the cooperative sees the partnership as a chance to expand student learning and research.

“Burnett is really unique because we have an agronomy center, a grain elevator and a feed mill. Internships don’t have to be focused on the dairy side. It can be all about agriculture,” Winsand said. “It is a true partnership where students can come and see what life is like in a real cooperative. Overall, just the learning experience both for our employees that can see some of the cool stuff that the research center is doing, and have access to some of the other professors that are, you know, working on other projects in agriculture.”

He added that the cooperative hopes the partnership will help address workforce challenges.

“Finding employees is tough, finding employees in agriculture is even more tough. So for us, it’s a huge opportunity to move kids to internships, and hopefully real jobs, to wanting to be in this space. So we’re super excited. I truly do hope the next CEO of Burnett Darry, is somewhere within the walls of UWRF,” Winsand said.

Orth echoed his statement “This is not just somebody coming and getting milk, but it is about how we can interact with the company and develop good relationships for our students,” he said.