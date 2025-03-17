Student Voice

Thursday

March 27, 2025

Falcon women’s hockey take back O’Brien Cup, 10th time in history

March 17, 2025

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls women’s hockey team played against UW-Superior on March 1 in the WIAC semi-final. The Falcons led the team to win the game with a score of 6-0. Doing so, they advanced to the championship final, which was held in Hunt Arena on March 8.

The Women’s WIAC hockey tournament began on Feb. 25, starting with a bracket that included UW-Superior and Northland. UWRF was ranked number one in the tournament, which guaranteed them a spot in the semifinals. After two rounds of semifinals, the Falcons moved up in the bracket to compete in the championship.

Ranked number two in the tournament was UW-Eau Claire, whose leading record was 19-9-3, while UW-River Falls’ was 23-3-2. Both teams competed against one another on Saturday, March 8, for the O’Brien Cup.

The four points of the game were scored by Megan Goodreau (9), MaKenna Aure (17), Katherine Bell (15), and Kailey Niccum (22). With UW-Eau Claire scoring one goal, the final score of the WIAC championship was 4-1 in favor of the Falcons.

 

UWRF Women’s Ice Hockey team wins 6-0 against UW-Superior on March 1. The re- sults of the game advanced the Falcons to the WIAC finals. (Photo by Alison Keeler)

 

Forward Bailey Olson (9) handles the puck towards the Blugolds’ goal in an attempt to score. She had 4 shots on goal during the game. (Photo by Alison Keeler)

 

Defensive player Allisen Carothers (8) stands back from the Eau Claire Blugolds’ goal, waiting for a chance to take the puck. She scored her 16th assist of the season during the championship game. (Photo by Alison Keeler)

 

Goalie Jordan O’Kane (1) guards the attempted shot from oppsoing UW-Eau Claire play- er in the WIAC final. The result of the game was 4-1 Falcons. (Photo by Alison Keeler)

 

