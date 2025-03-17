Falcon women’s hockey take back O’Brien Cup, 10th time in history

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls women’s hockey team played against UW-Superior on March 1 in the WIAC semi-final. The Falcons led the team to win the game with a score of 6-0. Doing so, they advanced to the championship final, which was held in Hunt Arena on March 8.

The Women’s WIAC hockey tournament began on Feb. 25, starting with a bracket that included UW-Superior and Northland. UWRF was ranked number one in the tournament, which guaranteed them a spot in the semifinals. After two rounds of semifinals, the Falcons moved up in the bracket to compete in the championship.

Ranked number two in the tournament was UW-Eau Claire, whose leading record was 19-9-3, while UW-River Falls’ was 23-3-2. Both teams competed against one another on Saturday, March 8, for the O’Brien Cup.

The four points of the game were scored by Megan Goodreau (9), MaKenna Aure (17), Katherine Bell (15), and Kailey Niccum (22). With UW-Eau Claire scoring one goal, the final score of the WIAC championship was 4-1 in favor of the Falcons.