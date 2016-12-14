uwrfvoice.com
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 Latest PDF issue  |  Give to the Voice  |  Search

Competition, judging gives UWRF agriculture students hands-on experience

By Tori Schneider

December 14, 2016

Hands-on experience is important for any student’s college experience. One way for UW-River Falls students in the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences (CAFES) to get experience is through competition and judging teams.

Student Senate vice president resigns

By Natalie Howell

December 29, 2016

Student Senate Vice President Halan Tran has recently resigned, leaving a vacant position to be filled on the Senate executive branch.

Professors accused of discrimination featured on conservative watchlist

By Molly Kinney

December 14, 2016

A report published recently by Inside Higher Ed discussed a new website that’s come into the spotlight. The website is called “Professor Watchlist,” on which two UW System employees have been featured.

Student Senate Update: 12/13/16

By Student Voice

December 14, 2016

Two motions were passed at the Dec. 13 Student Senate meeting.

UWRF’s largest college looks to the future with recovery from budget cut

UWRF Dance Theatre works to rise above funding troubles

Alumni Spotlight: Cara Rubis

UWRF professor receives national attention for unique mapmaking technique

Crime evidence has a special place in River Falls Police Department

Sports

Old basketball venue to see its final games this winter at UW-River Falls

By Zach Dwyer

December 14, 2016

Karges Center at UW-River Falls will host its final basketball games this winter after more than 50 consecutive years of Falcons athletics, paving way for the Falcon Center to take over operations.

At midway, UWRF women’s hockey ranks third, but men struggling

By Ace Sauerwein

December 14, 2016

The UW-River Falls hockey season has reached the midway point. The women’s team is still ranked high nationally, but the men’s squad is struggling.

Athlete of the Week: Zach Quinn

By Zach Dwyer

December 14, 2016

Zach Quinn had a strong week in goal for the Falcons to help get three big wins for the struggling men’s hockey team.

California trip leads to strong start for Falcons

Athlete of the Week: Dani Sibley

Renovation of UW-River Falls hockey arena gets positive fan reaction

Etcetera

‘Moonlight’ offers authentic look at human emotion

By Nicholas Weninger

December 14, 2016

“Moonlight” is a coming of age story about Chiron. He is growing up in the middle of a dysfunctional home where his mother is a drug addict, living a life without a father, getting constantly bullied at school and more. This is the story of his struggle to find himself as he deals with life, the highs and lows and everything that comes with it and grappling with his own sexuality and identity.

‘Hacksaw Ridge’ joins the list of spectacular war films

By Nicholas Weninger

December 7, 2016

“Hacksaw Ridge” is based off of the true story of Desmond T. Doss (Andrew Garfield). Desmond joins the army during World War II after coming to the conclusion that he can no longer sit idly by and watch others join and die defending his country.

Viewpoints

Editorial:
Fake news not difficult to debunk, should be taken seriously

By Student Voice

December 15, 2016

Fake news has been a popular topic of conversation lately, lighting up cable news discussions and research studies. Simply ignoring fake news, which we are seeing more than ever on social media, may no longer be enough.

The Student Voice celebrates 100 years of student journalism

By Natalie Howell

December 15, 2016

A century ago, the Student Voice was created. In the last issue of 2016, we look back at the 100-year-old newspaper and how it has changed, what is has gone through and why the tradition of university newspapers is so important.

One can overcome writer’s block by using own voice

By Lauren Simenson

December 14, 2016

Writer’s block is kind of a funny thing, because whenever I have it, I don’t have the absence of ideas, I instead have an overwhelming amount of words coursing through my mind. The problem is, they sometimes are not all my own ideas.

Sexual assault offenders at universities should be pointed out, but under correct circumstances

As conversation about environmental issues heats up, so should our actions

Letters to the editor

Active Minds aims to break stigma with student experiences

By Active Minds

November 16, 2016

One story, and in extreme cases, even one word, can change someone’s life, which will in turn affect change in the world around them. If you have ever heard of the Active Minds club, we try to get rid of the negative stigma surrounding mental disorders and other struggles that people have in life.

STEM job prospects not as plentiful as the public assumes

By Neil Kraus

April 7, 2016

One of the most important yet complex questions we face as educators is: How do we best prepare our students for life after the university? As part of a national trend, our campus is moving toward STEM-related fields and majors (Science, Technology, and Engineering, and Math).

Multimedia

River Falls Update

May 6, 2016

Watch the May 6, 2016, edition of "River Falls Update," a Web-based news show created by UW-River Falls journalism students. Featured are stories about how Student Senate operates and about Dance Theatre’s spring concert.

Poll

Do you think that there are enough healthy food options on campus?

View results

Loading ... Loading ...