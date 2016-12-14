uwrfvoice.com

December 14, 2016
Hands-on experience is important for any student’s college experience. One way for UW-River Falls students in the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences (CAFES) to get experience is through competition and judging teams.
December 29, 2016
Student Senate Vice President Halan Tran has recently resigned, leaving a vacant position to be filled on the Senate executive branch.
December 14, 2016
A report published recently by Inside Higher Ed discussed a new website that’s come into the spotlight. The website is called “Professor Watchlist,” on which two UW System employees have been featured.
December 14, 2016
Two motions were passed at the Dec. 13 Student Senate meeting.
UWRF’s largest college looks to the future with recovery from budget cut
UWRF Dance Theatre works to rise above funding troubles
UWRF professor receives national attention for unique mapmaking technique
Crime evidence has a special place in River Falls Police Department
December 14, 2016
Karges Center at UW-River Falls will host its final basketball games this winter after more than 50 consecutive years of Falcons athletics, paving way for the Falcon Center to take over operations.
December 14, 2016
The UW-River Falls hockey season has reached the midway point. The women’s team is still ranked high nationally, but the men’s squad is struggling.
December 14, 2016
Zach Quinn had a strong week in goal for the Falcons to help get three big wins for the struggling men’s hockey team.
California trip leads to strong start for Falcons
Athlete of the Week: Dani Sibley
Renovation of UW-River Falls hockey arena gets positive fan reaction
December 14, 2016
“Moonlight” is a coming of age story about Chiron. He is growing up in the middle of a dysfunctional home where his mother is a drug addict, living a life without a father, getting constantly bullied at school and more. This is the story of his struggle to find himself as he deals with life, the highs and lows and everything that comes with it and grappling with his own sexuality and identity.
December 7, 2016
“Hacksaw Ridge” is based off of the true story of Desmond T. Doss (Andrew Garfield). Desmond joins the army during World War II after coming to the conclusion that he can no longer sit idly by and watch others join and die defending his country.
December 15, 2016
Fake news has been a popular topic of conversation lately, lighting up cable news discussions and research studies. Simply ignoring fake news, which we are seeing more than ever on social media, may no longer be enough.
December 15, 2016
A century ago, the Student Voice was created. In the last issue of 2016, we look back at the 100-year-old newspaper and how it has changed, what is has gone through and why the tradition of university newspapers is so important.
December 14, 2016
Writer’s block is kind of a funny thing, because whenever I have it, I don’t have the absence of ideas, I instead have an overwhelming amount of words coursing through my mind. The problem is, they sometimes are not all my own ideas.
Sexual assault offenders at universities should be pointed out, but under correct circumstances
As conversation about environmental issues heats up, so should our actions
November 16, 2016
One story, and in extreme cases, even one word, can change someone’s life, which will in turn affect change in the world around them. If you have ever heard of the Active Minds club, we try to get rid of the negative stigma surrounding mental disorders and other struggles that people have in life.
April 7, 2016
One of the most important yet complex questions we face as educators is: How do we best prepare our students for life after the university? As part of a national trend, our campus is moving toward STEM-related fields and majors (Science, Technology, and Engineering, and Math).
May 6, 2016
Watch the May 6, 2016, edition of "River Falls Update," a Web-based news show created by UW-River Falls journalism students. Featured are stories about how Student Senate operates and about Dance Theatre’s spring concert.