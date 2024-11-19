Editorial

Editorial: Not to be ignored: The impact of young voters in Wisconsin

The 2024 Presidential Election has concluded in a victory for Republican nominee Donald Trump. Trump swept all seven of the swing states on Election Day, including Wisconsin. The race in Wisconsin was razor-thin in terms of the popular vote, with Trump receiving 49.7% and Harris receiving 48.8%, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Trump, however, prevailed to win the state’s 10 coveted electoral votes.

Theorists, scholars, and journalists are now left to analyze the data to determine the causes and factors of this year's election. One factor of particular note is that of younger voters. Voters aged 18-29 accounted for roughly 16% of all votes in the 2024 election, according to AP News. This is a notable 3% increase from the 2020 presidential election.

In Pierce County, which contains River Falls, and UW-River Falls, Trump emerged victorious, amassing roughly 57% of the vote over Harris’s 40%.

Historically, younger voters tend to favor Democratic candidates, but, in key swing states with large young voter pools, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris failed to gain traction to amass votes while Trump made massive gains. That leaves the question, what changed between the presidential election of 2020 and that of 2024?

One possible answer is that of policy.

Every presidential election has had its share of key issues and policies that are of unique concern to voters at that time. The 2024 presidential election is no different. According to PBS, some key issues that young voters in Wisconsin were concerned about were that of the economy (40%), immigration (19%), and abortion (14%).

Perceptions on two of these three issues (economy and immigration) tended to favor Trump, according to nationwide and statewide polling. Among many younger voters, issues such as finances and the economy trumped all others. Research concluded that young voters believed finances and the economy would improve under Trump.

In addition, margins between the two candidates among young voters have swayed in key states in the last few years. Since 2008, the Democratic nominees for president have received at least 60% of the young vote, according to NPR. Harris failed to hit that mark; exit polling found she had amassed only around 54% of young voter support.

Margins were especially pronounced in key swing states such as Wisconsin, where Harris lost nearly 15% of young voters compared to those who had supported Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. These drastic changes in voting patterns highlight the significance of young voters, especially in key swing states.

A significant gender gap can also be found among 18-29 year-olds both nationally and in Wisconsin. Trump outperformed among young male voters, amassing 55% of the demographic. This is a 14% jump from his performance in 2020.

Among female voters, Trump also secured a higher percentage than in 2020 and amassed 41% compared to his previous 33%. Harris maintained a majority in this demographic, however. Overall, Harris still took the youth vote in Wisconsin, though she underperformed compared to her previous Democratic counterparts. In addition, Wisconsin’s figures align with the national trends among young voters.

The sway of young voters in major elections like this one is not to be ignored.

Swaths of new members to the American electorate pour in each year and make up a significant percentage of unknowns. For the most part, young voters are impressionable, new to American politics, and largely unbeholden to past voting behaviors. And, when young Americans cast their ballot, the country listens. With razor-thin margins in states such as Wisconsin, the young vote will continue to tip the scales on Election Day.