Bring your appetite to 'Taste of River Falls' June 4

Taste of River Falls will happen on June 4 in Veterans Park from noon to 4 p.m. The event is hosted by River Falls Business Leaders. Multiple local businesses will be there to serve attendees food with live music and a bean bag tournament. All profits will go to the local nonprofit organization Grow to Share.

There will be 60-65 local vendors participating according to Mei Mei Abdouch, the owner of Mei Mei’s Cookies and Creamery who is also a representative of River Falls Business Leaders.

When asked what guests should expect Abdouch said, “Lots of fun of course! So, we’ll have a little bit of everything that's why in the title we say eats, treats, and more. We've got some local food trucks that will be downtown along with all of the businesses that have store fronts. Most of them will expand onto the sidewalk. Shooter’s Pub is hosting a bean bag tournament that anyone can enter. We will have live music down in Veterans park. All of the musicians will be River Falls musicians. The breweries and winery are doing a free tasting at Broz.”

Tommy Bentz, Zeb Sears and Brickhouse Music Students will be the featured entertainers playing throughout the afternoon.

Each time the River Falls Business Leaders hosts an event profits go to a local non-profit. This event's non-profit being sponsored is Grow to Share. Grow to Share donate fresh produce to the community according to their website.

“Our goal is to support local business and commerce so our group is exclusive to individuals that are owners or decision makers within a River Falls based business. All of our events support strictly River Falls businesses,” said Abdouch.

For more information go to River Falls Business Leaders Facebook page.