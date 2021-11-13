UW-River Falls reaches 70% vaccination rate

As of Oct. 14th, the River Falls Campus has reached a 70% vaccination status for students. As of Nov. 1st, the vaccination rate in students has reached 73%. This is a huge milestone for the campus. Status on the Falcons Forward website displays that our vaccination rates through students continue to increase.

With our goal of 70% reached for vaccinated students, the 70 for 70 scholarships and prizes have been announced on Monday, Nov. 8th, at 3 PM. Congratulations to our winners, and thank you for working to stop the spread on campus. Our non-vaccinated students will continue to adhere to weekly testing, and the campus as a community will maintain mask-wearing indoors.

As we continue to protect the nest, it’s crucial to get tested if you are feeling ill. There are still 48 slots available each day Monday through Friday for testing in Hagestad Hall. A link is available for testing reservations on the Falcons Forward website. A short screening is to be completed before your test. Now that over 70% of students on campus are vaccinated, there are plenty of available spots each day for testing. Testing is a quick and convenient resource to stop the spread of Covid-19 on campus if you suspect you may be sick.

Protocols remain the same for the month of November, which includes weekly testing for those who are non-vaccinated, bi-weekly testing for our non-vaccinated commuters, and face coverings in all buildings. With masks still required inside, it’s essential that they are worn both over the mouth and nose. With either exposed, there’s a higher chance of illness being spread in places where social distancing is not possible.