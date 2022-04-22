2022 Chancellor's Award for Students winners announced

Eight students from a variety of colleges across the University of Wisconsin-River Falls campus have been awarded the Chancellor's Award for Students.

This award is the highest non-academic award that can be given to a student at the University. The eight winners were celebrated at a ceremony on the evening of April 19th joined by families, friends and a variety of supporters.

The 2022 recipients are: senior Kaye Anderson, psychology/English education double major from River Falls, senior Courtney Carson, chemistry major, animal science minor from Eagan, Minnesota; senior Ian Carter, secondary education/physics double major, mathematics minor from Platteville, Wisconsin; senior Isabella Forliti, communication studies major, journalism studies minor from White Bear Lake, Minnesota; junior Brigitte Ledferd, criminology/sociology double major from Arbor Vitae, Wisconsin; senior Natalie Rodgers, communication studies major, women’s and gender studies minor from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin; junior Joe Schlies, agricultural business major, finance minor from Denmark, Wisconsin; and graduate student Kit Zuelke, TESOL from Stratford, Wisconsin.

This award is given annually by the Chancellor’s office to a small number of juniors and seniors. To receive this award students must first be nominated, have letters of recommendation to support the nomination, and be in good academic standing. There are four pillars in which nominators look at when selecting their students; undergraduate research, inclusivity, service to the community, and service to the university.

Once students become a finalist for the award they go through a rigorous interview process by a committee. The selection committee includes the chief of Staff (chair), one appointee from Student Affairs, one faculty member from each of the four academic colleges, and two appointees from the Student Senate.