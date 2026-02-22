UWRF hosts Winter Classic track and field meet

The University of Wisconsin–River Falls hosted its Winter Classic track and field meet Feb. 7 in Knowles Field House at the Falcon Center. Both the men’s and women’s teams posted strong performances against Gustavus Adolphus, Minnesota-Duluth, Saint Mary’s, Wisconsin–Superior, Northwestern, Bethel, Bethany Lutheran, Crown, St. Olaf and Martin Luther.

The UWRF women won the meet with 175 points. The men’s team finished second with 153.5 points, trailing only Minnesota-Duluth.

To secure the women’s team title, the Falcons earned top finishes across several events. Adison Wilde placed second in the mile. Annika Gunderson won the pole vault with a clearance of 3.75 meters. Ava Bringgold finished second in the high jump at 1.50 meters, and Elena Fuglestad placed third in the long jump. Ali Clifford won the shot put, and Lauryn Schutz took first in the weight throw.

On the men’s side, several Falcons contributed to the team’s runner‑up finish. Bryant Molamphy set a personal best in the pole vault at 4.60 meters. Teammates Cole Darling and Jacob Balcome tied with clearances of 4.45 meters. Charles Baker placed third in the weight throw with a personal best and also finished in the top five in the shot put. Yaih Marial won the high jump, and Jack Richter placed second in the 3,000 meters.

The Winter Classic was the Falcons’ only home meet of the season. UWRF will compete on the road for the remainder of its schedule. The full schedule is available at https://uwrfsports.com/calendar