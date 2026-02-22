UWRF football holds championship parade

The UW-River Falls football team won the NCAA Division III Stagg Bowl on Jan. 4 in Canton, Ohio, defeating North Central College with a score of 24-14, this is the first time in history that the Falcons have claimed the national championship.

A championship parade was held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 28 in River Falls to celebrate the team’s victory. Firetrucks and police cars escorted the football players down Main Street, turning east onto Cascade Avenue before stopping at the UWRF University Center (UC) for a reception. The parade reception took place in the Falcons Nest on the first floor of the UC.

River Falls residents, community members, UWRF students and families lined Main Street and gathered across campus as the parade made its way to the UC. The sounds of cheering and sirens echoed throughout the campus grounds.

The championship marks the first national title in program history for the UWRF football team and caps a 13-1 season for the Falcons.