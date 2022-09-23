UWRF alumna inducted into Broadcasting Hall of Fame

UWRF alumna Cathy Wurzer inducted into Minnesota Broadcasting Association Hall of Fame on Sept. 17th.

Wurzer currently is the host of MPR News Morning Edition, Minnesota Now, and is the co-host of the​​ Twin Cities PBS’s Almanac. Before joining Morning Edition she was an anchor and reporter for WCCO-TV, a talk show host for WCCO-AM radio, and a producer for KMSP-TV. She has won four Emmy awards for her work on the Almanac.

Wurzer has been reporting every weekday from Morning Edition for 20 years along with hosts in Washington D.C. and Los Angeles for NPR. Morning Edition provides listeners with breaking news to start their day. Minnesota Now is a recent project at MPR News which has unscripted interviews which airs weekdays at noon.

Stephanie Curtis, MPR News Director of Programming said in an MPR press release, “she is a mainstay of MPR News, and her ability to report on the issues that matter most to Minnesotans with proficiency and grace is invaluable."

Almanac is the longest-running primetime television program in Minnesota history. It became the first Minnesota public affairs program that nearly the entire state could watch together at the same time. Cathy Wurzer has been co-host of the program alongside Eric Eskola since 1994. Almanac has been a space where Minnesotans can debate issues large and small.

“Cathy Wurzer is equally adept at hosting a statewide political debate, leading a discussion about dying with dignity, and meeting a 4Her and their baby lamb at the Minnesota State Fair,” said Brendan Henehan, Almanac’s producer in an MPR press release.