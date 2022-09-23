Recent graduate Eva Schrank dies

Eva Lindsey Schrank, a dancer, dance instructor, choreographer, artist, and cat lover, died Sept. 6 at their home in River Falls. They were 22.

According to an obituary from Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services, Eva was born on May 19, 2000, in St. Paul. Arts and crafts, costume play, card and board games, and learning Spanish from their mother were some of the things they enjoyed at home. Eva benefited from having a stay-at-home parent.

Eva loved their brother, Calvin, deeply. They were best friends from beginning to end. They spent many hours together. Eva made a point to teach Calvin how to be an honorable young man, how to be respectful and accepting of others, and would be proud of how the River Falls community has stepped up to care and watch over him.

After attending Country Goose Preschool and University Preschool at UW-River Falls, Eva began a 13-year educational journey through the River Falls School District, attending Westside Elementary, Meyer Middle School, and finally River Falls High School. Eva graduated from UW-River Falls in May 2022 with high honors and a degree in art. As a third-generation graduate from the university, Eva proudly walked across the stage wearing their Grandpa Carl’s 1976 class ring on a necklace.

Eva danced for nine years at St. Croix Valley Dance Academy (SCVDA) in Baldwin before going on to both teach dance and be a member, choreographer, and president of the UW-River Falls Dance Theatre program. While at SCVDA, Eva gained proficiency in dance styles ranging from ballet, jazz, and tap, to lyrical and contemporary. As an integral part of SCVDA competitive dance teams throughout middle and high school, Eva helped each team earn accolades and several top place trophies.

Eva’s legacy would not be complete without a nod to their ability to see, validate and love individuals from the LGBTQ community. They helped create a safe, welcoming space for all people to be themselves and to live out loud with dignity and self-pride, which was on full display as an Emcee of the annual UW-River Falls Drag Show and on and off the university campus throughout the years.

Eva is preceded in death by grandfather, Carlyle Schrank, of River Falls. Eva is survived by mother, Nancy of River Falls; father, Jason, of River Falls; brother, Calvin, who is a sophomore at River Falls High School; grandmother, Barbara Schrank (Tom Ripplinger), of Hammond, Wisconsin; grandparents, Patricia and William Gamble, of Anoka, Minnesota; step-grandmother, Robin Schrank, of River Falls; and many more relatives and friends.

A celebration honoring Eva’s life and creative force will be held at the River Falls Golf Course on Saturday, Oct. 15. An open house with a light lunch will be held from noon to 4 p.m. A memorial service with a tribute from the UW-River Falls Dance Theatre will take place at 2 p.m. Memorials to the family are preferred. Cremation services are provided by Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.