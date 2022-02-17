UWRF women's basketball beats UW-Stevens Point 71-58 on senior night

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls Women’s Basketball Team finished their regular season on a strong note, defeating the UW-Stevens Point Pointers 71-58 on senior night Feb. 16.

2022 seniors Jenna Zeman and Haley DeSouza were honored after the game. The Falcons now stand at 11-12 overall and 4-9 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC).

As has been the case all year long, it was the three ball that was the key to the Falcons’ success. They shot 12-29 from three in the game, overcoming a cold start in the first half where they went 4-12.

Also par for the course, junior guard Macy Nilsen led the charge for the Falcons, finishing with a game-high 24 points and eight rebounds. Nilsen was locked in from the start and was absolutely on fire from deep, splashing 7-9 three-pointers, a career-high for her.

Zeman was cool and collected during her final regular season game as a Falcon, providing a strong source of secondary scoring. Zeman picked her spots all night and wound up shooting 85.7 % on her way to 15 points.

On both ends of the court, the Falcons struggled with the Pointers' size. They gave up 11 offensive rebounds, eight more than they grabbed, and they also sent the Pointers to the line for 17 free throws. However, obviously none of that mattered once their floor spacing finally opened up the three-point floodgates.

With their win against the Pointers, the Falcons reached the most wins overall and the highest finish in the WIAC standings since the 2017-18 season.

Up next for the Falcons is the WIAC Tournament, where the first round will start on Friday, Feb. 18. Seeds for the tournament are expected to be announced shortly.