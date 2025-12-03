UWRF women’s basketball wins tight home game

The University of Wisconsin–River Falls women’s basketball team defeated St. Catherine University 47-40 on Nov. 25 at Page Arena. The Falcons’ Tuesday night victory marked their fourth win of the season.

With a record of 4-3, the Falcons have shown consistent results compared to recent seasons. Last year’s 14-12 record reflected back-and-forth scores and stretches of uncertainty in gameplay.

The first quarter ended in an 11-11 tie, with UWRF holding strong on defense. By halftime, the Falcons had taken a 26-23 lead. St. Catherine trailed through the second half and was unable to overtake UWRF, sealing the win for the Falcons.

Zoe Buchan led the Falcons with 20 points, including four three-pointers. She also recorded two steals and four rebounds. Savannah Leopold and Taylor Clarey each added five points, while Jocelyn Plonski scored seven.

Attendance for the nonconference game was 318. The Falcon Center hosted multiple events that evening, with the women’s basketball game at 5:30 p.m. followed by a women’s hockey game and a men’s basketball game. Many fans attended more than one of the contests.

Following a win against Carthage College on Nov. 29, the Falcons were scheduled to travel to Madison, Wis., for a game against Edgewood College on Wednesday, Dec. 10.