Planned Parenthood educates voters on upcoming candidates values

The Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin is working to show how reproductive rights are an important subject for the upcoming elections and to provide information on candidates.

“When it comes to reproductive rights, yes, it’s abortion access, but it’s also sex education. It’s also things such as access to contraceptives, even STD and STI testing,” said Victoria Vega from Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin.

“Reproductive rights is kind of an umbrella that encompasses a few things outside of abortion that just lead to one’s bodily autonomy.”

When Roe v. Wade was overturned, it fell to the individual states to make their own laws concerning abortion. In Wisconsin, the 1849 Criminal Abortion Statute came back into effect, making it illegal for someone to be provided with an abortion in Wisconsin.

The Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin works to help people know what candidates stand for, so that people can be better informed and know which candidate would uphold their values if elected.

“Abortion is a really big topic on the ballot this year. I think we all kind of understand that the right to restore abortion access in Wisconsin runs through our ballots,” said Vega.

It is important to look into the candidates who are running so that people know what those candidates stand for and can vote for someone who supports their beliefs. More information can be found on the Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin website.