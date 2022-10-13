Falcons win homecoming game 56-3

​​​​After having a week off to rest and reload after their big win over Northwestern, the River Falls Falcons, ranked No. 17 in the American Football Coaches Association and off to a 2-1 start, took the field in front of a packed David Smith Stadium for their annual homecoming football game against Stevens Point. The Falcons did not disappoint the 3,779 people that came out to see them.

The Falcons started out slow on each team's first drives. Both teams started the game scoreless on their first drive, but the Falcons slowly kicked it in gear. On their next two possessions, the Falcons scored two touchdowns thanks to a 44-yard run by quarterback Kaleb Blaha and a 31-yard touchdown catch by Mason Van Zeeland. On those two drives, the Falcons had a total of 16 plays for a total of five-plus minutes.

The second quarter is when the Falcons really blew the game open. After getting the ball back before the first quarter ended thanks to a fumble recovery by Jake Hasely, the Falcon offense punched it in for their third touchdown of the day to make it 21-0.

After once again holding the Stevens Point offense scoreless, it looked like the Falcons were going to get the ball back but, unfortunately, they fumbled the punt and Stevens Point got the ball back but were limited to a field goal. With the score 21-3, the Falcons responded with three big touchdowns to put this game in the dust.

On the next drive, Tim Oeun hauled in a big 36-yard pass by Blaha for a touchdown. Then Michael Brown intercepted a pass by the Stevens Point quarterback and took it to the house for a 40-yard pick six. The Falcons added on one more touchdown before the half thanks to a quick 14-yard pass from Blaha to Luke Kush to make it 42-3 going into halftime. The second half was pretty uneventful due to it being such a blowout but the Falcons did tack on two more touchdowns to make a 56-3 win on homecoming.

It was a big day for both sides of the ball. On offense it was quarterback Kaleb Blaha who helped score five of the eight Falcon touchdowns. He finished the game with 221 yards passing and went 18/23 on passing, with 101 rushing yards. The offense itself had a season-high total of 603 yards of total offense. On defense, they held Stevens Point to only 104 yards of total offense and they forced 11 Stevens-Point punts.