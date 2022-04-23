Opinion

COVID cases stay low as temperatures begin to rise

As the temperature outside rises here on campus, the number of positive COVID tests are going down. With masks optional on campus, taking small steps forward and out of the pandemic has been a success so far.

While the pandemic continues, there seems to finally be some light at the end of the tunnel. Remaining mindful of the COVID safety precautions taken over the last two years will sustain the well-being and low positive test rates on campus.

After the rapid rise and fall of omicron, there have been no high-consequence COVID variants since. In the hopes that omicron was the final severe variant, it’s ideal to stay cautious seeing how quickly some variants can spread.

While pushing through these last few weeks of classes, it’s crucial to continue washing hands frequently as the flu and common cold are both visiting campus this spring. As mentioned many times before, taking steps to prevent the spread of illness throughout campus should be practiced daily. Social distance if you’re feeling ill, refrain from touching your face, cover coughs and sneezes, and don’t go to class if feeling under the weather.

Students who do feel under the weather are urged to get tested. Testing remains open in Hagestad by appointment. Appointment hours are now Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is a link to appointment scheduling on the Falcons Forward website.

As masks stay optional on campus, they remain normalized and can be worn out of comfort or safety. Masks are still effective at reducing the spread of COVID. Influenza is spread mainly through droplets as infected people talk, cough or sneeze, so masks will reduce the spread of the flu as well. As a Falcon family, it’s essential to be respectful of peers’ wishes and preferences when it comes to virus safety.

Free N95 masks are still available on campus at various locations such as the information desk in the University Center, the front desk at the Fitness Center, the circulation desk at Davee Library, and at every front desk in each residence hall. For more locations on where to obtain a free N95 mask, visit the Falcons Forward website.

Students are encouraged to continue to be mindful of COVID to finish off the semester strong.

Polly Covert is a student at UW-River Falls.