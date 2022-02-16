UWRF to end their masking requirement after March 11

Chancellor Maria Gallo announced today that UW-River Falls will no longer require masking on campus after March 11, an announcement that was made in conjunction with UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire, who will also be ceasing their masking requirements.

The decision to ease up on coronavirus restrictions correlates with the current state of COVID-19 in the state of Wisconsin, which has been trending positively. It also reflects recent developments across the United States as the country attempts to transition into the endemic phase of the pandemic.

"Wisconsin has one of the fastest rates of coronavirus decline in the country," said University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson. "While we will continue to take prudent prevention measures when warranted, restrictions can be lifted as case counts drop," he said.

Thompson lauded the efforts of the UW System faculty and staff to protect their communities from the novel virus, and he emphasized that the UW System will continue to provide ample testing and vaccinations.

UW-River Falls' COVID-19 operations policy AP-01-128, which was set to expire on Sun., Feb. 20, has been extended to March 11 in order to "provide consistency until spring break," according to Gallo.