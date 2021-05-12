UWRF announces new chancellor

The 20th chancellor of UW-River Falls was announced on Tuesday.

The Wisconsin System Board of Regents unanimously approved Maria Gallo, who will assume the position on July 15, according to a UW-System press release.

“I am inspired by the university’s commitment to academic excellence, student success, and affordability,” Gallo said in the press release. “I look forward to partnering with the 12 chancellors in the UW System along with UW-River Falls faculty, staff, alumni and friends to bring innovation and opportunity to the state and the St. Croix Valley.”

Gallo has a background as a plant molecular biologist and is the former president of Delaware Valley University in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, but stepped down in March after about five years. She is a fellow of the American Society of Agronomy and the Crop Science Society of America, and was also a professor. In her position as chancellor, she will be earning $268,200 annually.

The other chancellor finalists included the current UWRF Interim Chancellor Constance Foster, Associate Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at Minnesota State College and University System Satasha Green-Stephen, President of SUNY Delhi Michael Laliberte and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at the University of Stevens Point Al Thompson, Jr.