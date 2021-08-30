City of River Falls updates residential parking information

The City of River Falls Residential Parking Ordinance will go into effect on Sept. 1, through May 31, 2022. The designated residential zones will require a permit to park, and this will be enforced from 7 a.m.-4 p.m., excluding Saturdays, Sundays and legal holidays.

Zone C in the Residential Parking Zone will be in effect from Sept. 1, through Aug. 31, 2022. River Falls police will enforce permit parking in Zone C during the hours of 7 a.m.- 7 p.m., also excluding Saturdays, Sundays and legal holidays.

Parking permits will be issued by the City Clerk’s office at River Falls City Hall, 222 Lewis St. They may also be purchased online through submitting an application with proof of residency to www.rfcity.org/parking. Permits will be mailed to applicants.

Jackie Sahnow, deputy city clerk, said the passes are free to anyone who lives in the specific block that is affected, with most of the blocks being near campus. Sahnow explained that renters can provide a current lease of the property with their name on it as proof of residency in the application.

“If it’s a property owner, they would just need to provide a utility bill or their property tax statement, something that shows that they live at that address and then they will receive their parking permits for their vehicles and then so many guest permits,” Sahnow said. “It’s just so in certain areas, one side of the street is permit parking only, and the other side is open for anybody to park on.”

In past years, permits were issued at the Police Department, but Sahnow said that since the department has moved, they are now available at City Hall. She said: “I’m just assisting the Police Department, they do all the enforcement.”

For more information, visit the website at www.rfcity.org/parking.