Tony Bollig: Seven years of service and smiles

Thousands of UW-River Falls students pass through the Riverside Commons each day for meals and socialization. They take plastic cups and utensils from racks, select from a variety of food options, and sit down to eat before leaving for their next class or activity.

This constant revolving door of students is the fast-paced environment where Tony Bollig, an employee at the Commons, has spent the last seven years. He keeps the cafeteria clean and orderly for the student body and faculty, doing small things that often go unnoticed: washing tables, refilling napkin holders, and stacking cups for thirsty visitors.

Tony’s time at UW-River Falls will be coming to a close at the end of this semester, however. “This is unbelievable that this is my last time here,” he said. “All the students here have been so good to me for these last seven years. I am just really blessed.”

Tony was born on March 23, 1983, and lived with his family on a farm outside Madison, WI. He previously worked at a grocery store in his hometown before moving into a group home in River Falls nearly ten years ago.

During his time at the Commons, Tony goes above and beyond in his duties, making it a point to speak to students and coworkers as they go about their day. “He is genuinely excited to see people,” Tony’s supervisor, Jenny Moelter, said. “The banter back and forth, the sports talk… that is so fun to watch and listen to because he is so educated on sports.”

Sports, and especially Wisconsin sports, is Tony’s area of expertise. He constantly asks students if they tuned into a previous game or inquires about a certain trade or offensive scheme, and spends time breaking down the ins and outs of everything Wisconsin sports with students, family, and coworkers alike.

“The two brothers-in-law would ask Tony who’s playing today or what spot someone is playing that day, and Tony would have all the answers,” Tony’s mother, Jan Bollig. “He just loves his sports.”

Tony’s fascination with sports began when he was around 13 years old, and because of his father, Jan said. Tony reminisced on his times at Camp Randall Stadium with his dad and cousin when they had season tickets for UW-Madison’s home football games.

“They were the worst seats ever,” he said. “We were up in the nosebleeds section…. When I heard my dad got season tickets I thought we were going to be down low but no… they were season tickets but they were just the worst. When [my father] died, I would go with my cousin… I just have to cheer for Wisconsin.”

This love of sports has carried over to River Falls, where Tony has a nephew on the River Falls High School hockey team, who recently made an appearance at a state tournament.

Tony has two sisters, one of whom lives in River Falls and the other in Somerset. His mother currently lives in Oakdale, and Tony makes a point to visit her at least once a month.

“I live in a 55-and-older home,” Jan said. “And when he comes, the people just love him.”

“She’s been my rock,” Tony said. “I would love to see her every weekend.”

Tony begins his day at the university around 9 a.m., where he arrives via the Hudson taxi service from his new home in New Richmond, WI, where he has been since August 2023. From there he makes his rounds to all his coworkers in the commons to wish them a good morning.

“I have loved every day with Tony,” Moelter said. “He brings a light into this building that nobody else does.”

“I’m going to miss him,” fellow coworker Becky Lenzen stated. “We’re both characters and I’m going to miss that camaraderie.”

Tony finishes work around 2 p.m. every day and takes the same taxi back home. Outside of work, he likes to watch shows, go out to eat, and, of course, watch sports.

“[Tony’s caretakers at home] made sure that the TV in [Tony’s] room has all the different sports packages so he can watch,” Jan said.

Tony has also volunteered at a nursing home, and, in addition, assists others in washing their cars when he goes to visit his mother in Oakdale.

“He is just a wonderful man,” Jan said. “He would never take advantage of anyone… He doesn’t realize what joy he brings to other people, he’s just being himself.”

Prior to living in New Richmond, Tony lived in River Falls with three other individuals, and caretaker Redgie Nielsen. Nielsen also played a major role in getting Tony his job at the university.

“Redgie did so much in building up his confidence,” Jan said. “It was the best thing for him. He’s much more confident being around the college kids. They help him be more confident in himself.”

After he leaves UW-River Falls, Tony hopes to find a new job at a technical college in New Richmond, where he can foster new relationships with more students. Despite this, he holds a special place in his heart for the students and staff at River Falls.

“You guys are like family,” he said, of the UWRF students and staff. “They do such a great job at making me happy…. It’s hard to say goodbye, but I’m going to try and keep in touch with everybody. I’ll still be going to sports games, but it’s going to be different without me here.”

As he prepares to leave the university after seven years of service and smiles, Tony Bollig can be found in the Commons wiping down tables and enthusiastically conversing with anyone he comes into contact with.

“I want people to remember me as a good, soulful person,” he said. “Everyone here has been so good to me and I’m going to really miss it here.”