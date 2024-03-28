UWRF Esports program sees first-season dedication

UW-River Falls Esports is only in its first varsity season, but the university has shown a clear interest in funding the program’s long-term success. With its expansive Esports Arena in UWRF’s Davee Library and seven assistant coaches to assist players, the program has set a high bar for other universities to follow. This early dedication to the team has made it one of the most comprehensively run esports programs from a Division III school.

Head coach Dylan Gentilcore was hired in Aug. 2022 to direct the future of the program. He has been working with esports at some level for seven years and has made this position at UWRF his full-time career. Gentilcore said, “You’re not going to see me leave in three to five years. I really enjoy what we’re doing here and what we’re building.”

The team employs six assistant coaches who constantly work with the team. Gentilcore holds a balance between managing the facility, the players, and the team’s internet presence. This allows the assistant coaches to focus on their teams and implement specific strategies for them to practice and play. Each assistant coach is contracted and paid by the university.

The team’s practice and competition arena in Davee Library comprises twenty-six high-powered Alienware gaming computers, as well as three separate stations with a Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 gaming console at each.

The athletes play most competitive matches online in the Esports Arena. However, some events and tournaments require the team to travel. The Super Smash Bros. team travels most frequently for their competitions, for example. This season, the team has flown to Cleveland, OH; Dallas, TX; and San Jose, CA, to name a few locations.

Gentilcore said that he sets high expectations for the athletes. He said his players work with their teams four to five times each week at the arena. “Coaches, across the board, let players know… what the practice schedule is for the upcoming week,” Gentilcore said. Players have a big responsibility to blend their schedules with consistent in-person practice.

Gentilcore doesn’t want there to be a limit on how many players can participate in the program. He says there is no prerequisite skill level to join and that the team structure allows players to quickly develop their proficiency. “I want to be one of the spots that, if you’re from Minnesota or Wisconsin and you want to play esports in college, [UWRF] is one of the first schools that you think of.”