Student reports sexual assault near UWRF campus

UW-River Falls students received an email Tuesday regarding a reported sexual assault that occurred near campus, according the university Chief of police Karl Fleury.

Fleury wrote that the victim said the assault happened on April 18, between the times of 12:40 a.m. and 1:40 a.m. The assault allegedly involved the use of a date rape drug during an off-campus party. The reporting person woke up in a residence hall room on campus, unaware of their surroundings.

Fleury said in an email that the university is committed to preventing incidents such as these, holding offenders accountable and providing resources to affected students.