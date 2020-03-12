KARE 11 reporter visits campus for seminar and brunch

On March 17, Jana Shortal, a reporter and co-anchor of “Breaking the News” on KARE 11, will be visiting the Falcon’s Nest for “Coffee and Conversation with Jana Shortal” from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

At the event, Shortal will share her story, and there will be an opportunity for roundtable discussion. Brunch will be offered, as well as time for questions and answers.

Elise Peters, the events and activities coordinator in Student Involvement, set up the event as a part of the We Are Falcons Values Series. Each month, an event or speaker is chosen that represents one of the campus’ values and shows it in action. “This is our second to last one, so we’ve done one every single month thus far,” Peters said, “and they’ve been very successful, which is cool to see since it is a new concept.”

Members of the community, staff, and students are all encouraged to attend. According to Peters, having the space and opportunity for someone to share their story can be impactful. “We try to provide opportunities that you wouldn’t get everywhere else, that’s what college is for, right? So I think it’s awesome hearing someone else’s story who maybe you see on the news everyday and to kind of humanize them, I think, is powerful.”

Attending the event is a great way for students, staff, and community members alike to focus on their own values and learn what they really care about, as well as tying those values into the campus values. Peters said, “Come to these events and be able to see how your own journey can intertwine with the larger campus values.”

The first 100 students to come to the event will receive a giveaway item: a reusable silicone sandwich bag. Shortal will be telling her story of identifying as a part of the LGBTQ+ community and working as a journalist. She had previously appeared on the “Today” show, where she told her story as well.