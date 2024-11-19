Randy Romanski talks agriculture at Rod Nilsestuen Legacy event

UW-River Falls welcomed Randy Romanski, secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, or DATCP, for its 13th annual Rod Nilsestuen Legacy Event, held on Oct. 30. As the featured speaker for the event, Romanski discussed “the health of Wisconsin’s agricultural sector and relevant policy options to address challenges in the agriculture industry.”

DATCP was founded in 1929 to regulate resource use and commercial activity in Wisconsin and, in doing so, facilitate economic growth in the state. Rod Nilsestuen held the position of secretary of the DATCP at the time of his death in July 2010. The Rod Nilsestuen Fund, which sponsored the Legacy Event, was created in his honor.

Randy Romanski has held the position of secretary since Nov. 2019, when he was appointed by Governor Tony Evers. Previously, he was Evers’ deputy secretary, and deputy secretary for the previous governor of Wisconsin, Jim Doyle.

The main point of Romanski’s speech was the ways in which Wisconsin “invents in [its] strengths.” One such investment that Romanski discussed is Agricultural Enterprise Areas, which are established between farm groups and local governments to preserve productive farmland while also creating what Romanski called a “Rural Economic Cluster.”

Another investment that Romanski discussed is the Producer-Led Watershed Grant program. These grants are distributed for purposes that range from providing conservation education to farmers to gathering data on soil health. These programs allow farmers to work with each other to see “what works in their own backyard” and influence policy.

Romanski’s points resonated with many students in UWRF’s agriculture programs. One of these students is Dafney Yates, an Agriculture Education student who said that it was refreshing to hear Romanski’s views when it comes to agriculture and policy.

Yates is interested in policy development as a potential career within the field of agriculture, and Romanski’s presentation has demonstrated that this career path is not just a hypothetical one. “[The presentation] makes me excited to see that it’s a real job and that other people are passionate about it too,” she said.

Presentations like Romanski’s on Oct. 30 show that even a small look into their career field can inspire students and motivate them to move forward in their studies.