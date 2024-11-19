Commuter Students at UWRF Feel Disconnected from Campus Life

More than half of the University of Wisconsin–River Falls (UWRF) student body commutes to campus, yet many commuter students say they feel disconnected from campus life.

Commuters make up about 59% of the UWRF population, drawn by the university's small-town atmosphere and proximity to their Midwest homes. According to university policy, students who live within 30 miles of campus with a parent or guardian are not required to live on campus.

However, UWRF policy mandates that most students live on campus during their first two years unless they meet certain exemptions, such as being a parent, veteran, or married, facing financial hardship, or enrolling only in online classes.

Freshman Logan Gilbertson said his daily commute takes about 15 to 20 minutes. For many students, living off campus offers financial and lifestyle flexibility.

Junior Eli Belz, who commutes, said living off campus suits his needs better than living on campus.

“I would not consider [living on campus] because it seems nice to not try and balance work and school,” Belz said. “The lifestyle doesn't seem worth it. I think living off campus is healthier because I can make my own food. I can control my own living style.”

While off-campus living has advantages, some students, like senior Liam Stein, recognize that commuting can mean missing out on aspects of campus life.

“I feel like I missed out on some experiences,” Stein said. “I would have considered [living on campus] a little bit more as a freshman, but I would not at this point.”

Commuter students say balancing academics, work, and potentially long drives can be a challenge. Belz said the costs associated with commuting, including gas and car payments, add to the strain.

“I’d say it’s very difficult to balance working because you have to pay tuition,” he said, adding, “You don’t really receive much for financial aid. You don’t have all your meals planned out for you…your living planned out for you. There’s gas and car payments so there’s a lot of expenses and you have to work to support that, as well as finding time for classes and homework so that can be a struggle.”

Many events and club meetings are held in the evenings, making it difficult for commuter students to participate. Gilbertson noted that earlier event times might help address the issue.

“I’d say that most activities are not available at convenient times for a lot of commuters,” he said. “Some events run later into the evenings. I wish some things were more accessible or earlier in the day.”

Students said bridging the gap for commuter students is crucial for fostering an inclusive campus experience.