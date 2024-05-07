Samantha Hayek Sets Women’s Lacrosse Assists Record

Women’s lacrosse is a young program at UW-River Falls, debuting in 2019. However, the team has finished above .500 every season. Earlier this year, the program began its first season featuring conference matchups and conference playoffs. This change made the season more competitive for the Falcons and increased their need for offensive strength.

This season, the Falcons are assisted by Samantha Hayek, a sophomore transfer student. She stepped in as a major offensive force in game one and has been helping the Falcons toward the WIAC tournament since. In April, she became the new single-game assist record holder, grabbing eight total against UW-Eau Claire.

Hayek had an unconventional journey to UWRF. She graduated from Forest Lake High School in 2022 and attended Bemidji State University later that fall.

During her freshman year of college, multiple factors influenced her decision to transfer. Bemidji was not only numerous hours from her hometown but also did not have a lacrosse program on campus.

In an attempt to move closer to home and play varsity lacrosse again, Hayek transferred to UW-River Falls before her sophomore year.

As an attacker, Hayek made an immediate offensive impact. She scored six goals in each of the first three games. Of matches played through April 29, she’s scored forty-two goals and forty-two assists, helping the Falcons to a 5-1 conference record.

On Apr. 10, the Falcons defeated UW-Eau Claire 18-12. Hayek was a significant factor as she grabbed an astounding eight assists and set a new program single-game record. The previous record was five and held by multiple other players. Hayek hadn’t tracked how many assists she had during the game, but word spread quickly on the bus ride home.

Hayek credited the team culture for her and the Falcon’s success this year. “We use the acronym ‘FREE,’ which is family, resilience, excellence, and encouragement, and our team just lives by that.”

River Falls, seeded #2, will host the first-ever women’s lacrosse WIAC tournament on May 3-4.