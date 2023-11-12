UWRF Women’s Volleyball Advances to Semifinals

On Tuesday, UWRF women’s volleyball earned a thrilling WIAC tournament win against UW-Platteville.

The Falcons grabbed a 2-1 set lead, but the Pioneers won a tight fourth set 25-20. In overtime, the Falcons were down 11-12 but led a sensational four-point streak to win the set 15-12.

This marked UWRF’s first in-tournament win since the 2019 season. Their previous win came against UW-Oshkosh in the first round of the 2019 WIAC tournament. As the #5 seed, the Falcons defeated Oshkosh 3-1 and advanced to the semifinals. They would lose at UW-Whitewater to the #1-seeded Warhawks.

This Thursday, the Falcons will travel to UW-Whitewater for the semifinals.

To close out the regular season this year, the Falcons faced Whitewater on the road. They would lose in three sets and fall to the #6 seed in the conference as a result. This was the Warhawk's fifteenth straight win against River Falls.

Now, only five days later, the Falcons will try to reverse their past misfortunes against the #2-seeded Warhawks.