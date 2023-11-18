Falcons Defeat Gusties in Home Opener

Men’s Basketball hosted their 2023 home opener against Gustavus Adolphus on Nov. 15.

Last season, the Falcons played Gustavus in their season opener. UWRF held a twelve-point lead at halftime. After a failed second-half comeback from the Gusties, the Falcons won 62-58.

On Wednesday, the Falcons came in 0-2, but their losses had been narrow. In game one, UWRF lost 56-57 to Concordia College-Moorhead. And in game two, they lost 70-75 against UW-Superior.

The Gusties also came in 0-2, losing to two WIAC teams in UW-Whitewater and UW-Platteville.

After a back-and-forth forty minutes, the Falcons hoisted a tight 62-60 win. Jacob Butler headlined the win after dropping his UWRF career high of twenty-two points. This helped the Falcons grab a season-high of thirty-nine bench points.

Center Jack Leifker stepped into a starting role this season as Rodrick Payne transferred to Division I Western Illinois University in the offseason. Leifker had nine points in the first half but was held to only two in the second half. He finished 4-of-13 on two-pointers.

New UWRF addition Zac Johnson averaged 20.5 points over the first two games but was held under double-digits against Gustavus. In the first half, he landed only one two-pointer and two free throws. The second half looked similar, and Johnson was held to a season-low eight points.

The Falcons will travel to Winona, Minnesota, to face Saint Mary’s University on Nov. 18. SMU will come in winless at 0-3, and the 1-2 Falcons will look to climb to .500 on the season.