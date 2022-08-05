Celebration of life set for UWRF employee Pamela Powers

A celebration of life for Pamela Marie Powers, a public relations specialist for University Communications and Marketing, is set from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Riverside Park in Menomonie. She died unexpectedly July 23 at home in Boyceville.

Powers was 57.

She was born July 13, 1965, in Madison, Wisconsin, the daughter of Marlene Blaser Powers and Richard Alan Powers. She graduated in 1983 from Northwestern High School, which is part of the Maple school district in northern Wisconsin, and was president of her senior class.

Powers earned a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from UW-Superior and a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.

For 28 years, she worked for the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram and was head of the Menomonie News Bureau, covering the city government, Dunn County and UW-Stout, as well as writing numerous features.

After leaving the Leader-Telegram, Powers worked for the Communications Department at UW-Stout for four years. In February of this year, Powers began work at UW-River Falls.

In 2014, Powers married Karen Lee in Madison, Wisconsin. Together, they built Hay River Equestrian, a training stable, in Boyceville. After working with horses for many years, Powers decided to take up riding when she and Lee took in two rescue horses. She and her horse, Humble Hazel, competed in dressage.

Powers was a member of the West Wisconsin Dressage Association for many years and served several terms as president of WWDA. She also was the current president of the United Way of Dunn County.

Powers was preceded in death by her mother, Marlene. In addition to Lee, she is survived by her stepsons Ryan (Amanda) Veith and Andy (Mandi) Veith; her father, Richard Powers; brothers Dave (Patty) Powers, Rick (Cheryl) Powers and Rodney (Carla) Powers, and other family members and friends.

Those who plan to attend the celebration of life and who are not traveling a long distance are asked to bring a dish to pass.

A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Her family requests that donations in memory of Pam Powers be sent to the Dunn County Humane Society, of which she was a staunch supporter. Donations may be submitted online at the Dunn County Humane Society website or by mail to 302 Brickyard Road, Menomonie, WI 54751.