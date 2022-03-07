Editorial

Hidden fees upset students

Colleges are often associated with debt and high prices. There are usually fees to apply, whether accepted or not, and unexpected fees that come up along the way.

At UW-River Falls, we have identified a few unnecessary fees. The online learning fee that was charged to all students in the midst of a global pandemic last year, is $50 per credit up to 6 credits. For business students, it’s $70.

We often see the estimated prices on college websites, which in itself can seem daunting. But there is no flat rate at universities. In fact, there are many hidden fees and lost funds that come along the way, from a graduation fee to confusingly set up dining dollars.

At the Student Voice, we feel that the way the university designates student money in some cases is not well designed. For example, each year $10 is put into an account for students to spend on printing throughout the year. The problem is, if you don’t use this money, it’s just gone. It doesn’t roll over to the next year. If you didn’t want to print, you can’t get the $10 back.

Students may not consider the cost of transportation, parking permits, and segregated fees for student organizations even if they do not participate in them. We feel that all of these hidden fees add up for students for some resources that may not even be used by those paying them.

The university should be up front with students from the start about what fees they will be expected to pay along the way. There should also be more options for students to have their funds roll over to the next year for things like printing and dinning.