Tailgaters share homecoming game experience

On Saturday, Oct. 2, the UW-River Falls Falcons played the Eagles of UW-La Crosse in a classic WIAC football game. While the teams prepared for the contest, some UWRF tailgaters discussed what they enjoy about Falcon football games and what makes River Falls special.

Nate Lee, a proud parent of a Falcon football player, was at the game to support his son. When asked what makes UWRF special, he first praised the pre-game environment. He also likes the location of David Smith Stadium.

Kirk Langbehn, another parent who came to cheer on his son, likes the intimate feel River Falls gives off. He also appreciates that there are plenty of parking spots.

Matt Woller, an alum of UWRF, loved how the tailgating atmosphere has evolved since his college days. He also really enjoys meeting up with old friends. Woller said River Falls has a “family atmosphere.”

Olivia, who is a current student at UWRF, comes to the football games to support her friends. What makes River Falls special to her is the hometown feel and the overall friendliness of UWRF.

Discussing the environment and feel of UWRF football games, fans speak of David Smith Stadium as a second home: a place where old friends can reconnect, a place to support loved ones, and a place to just have some fun.