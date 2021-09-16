UWRF women's soccer loses against Macalester

The UW-River Falls women's soccer team lost to Macalester College on Sept. 8 at Ramer Field. With the loss, the Falcons drop to 1-3 overall.

The Falcons failed to find a spark on offensive in the first half and spent a majority of the half defending in their own zone. Macalester generated nine shots with five of the shots producing saves from sophomore goalkeeper Kaylie Krueger. Despite being credited with the loss, the five saves made by Krueger is a season high. The Falcons offense was failed to get going, recording one shot the entire half.

Macalester kept up the pressure in the second half as the they registered nine more shots. The Falcons applied more pressure as they managed to generate three shots with one shot being registered on goal. The Falcons also managed to win two corner kicks but were unable to capitalize. Defender Gretchen Hanson led the offensive efforts as she recorded two shots. Hanson was also shown a yellow card in the 85th minute, her second booking of the season.

The efforts of Macalester College bore fruitful when the Scots broke through with an 84th minute goal scored by forward Julia Kispert after a free kick was put into the box. After a deflection and some defensive confusion, Kispert tucked the ball home inside the right goalpost to give Macalester a late lead. With little time left in the contest the Falcons looked for a late equalizer but came up empty after failing to retain possession after various pushes towards goal. The Scots held on and Kispert’s late goal secured the victory.

After scoring five goals in the last two games the offense went cold on Wednesday evening. When the Falcons failed to find the back of the net in the defeat, it marked the second time in four games the team has failed to score. As a team the Falcons are averaging 1.25 goals per game while conceding 2.25 goals per game.