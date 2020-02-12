Opinion

Maddie’s Mad: Valentine’s day gifts

Hello all. I am Madelyn Markulics and I am a transfer student in my last semester here at University of Wisconsin — River Falls. I have been involved in the Student Voice for about two semester’s now, and have loved every moment of it. Currently I am the general manager and the treasurer of this student organization and it has brought me so much joy to be a part of something on campus. However, there are always things around me that are troublesome, which I am sure plenty other college students can relate with. So, with that, this column is born.

As we all know, well, most of us, Valentine’s day is just around the corner. People view this holiday in different ways. I love celebrating Valentine’s day! I have been with my boyfriend since high school, so it has been five and a half years.That is a LONG time. One thing I have learned these past five years with my wonderful boyfriend, is that sometimes if you want something, you better tell him (or her!), or you will be sorely disappointed.

This year for Valentine’s day, I went out on my own and got my boyfriend a funny and thoughtful gift full of some of his favorite snacks and little gifts that are inside jokes between us. However, when it came time for him to pick something out for me he asked me, “well, what do you want?” Hmmm…what do I want? I want something thoughtful and cute, but he was at a loss. So, finally, I gave in and sent him the exact picture of what I wanted from Amazon.

Although I had hoped for him to be thoughtful and pick out something special for me, on his own, he could not think of what to get me. At least this way I know that I will love what he picked out for me. When it is all said and done, though, I know that he wanted to be sure that I got exactly what I wanted for this silly holiday. So when worst comes to worst, ladies and gentlemen, just send your significant other exactly what you want! Sometimes we need to remember that not everybody can be mind readers…even if we think they should be at times. If you do not have a special someone to get gifts for during the holidays, you always know exactly what you want. Don’t worry, you will love whatever you pick out for yourself!

Madelyn Markulics is a student at UW-River Falls.