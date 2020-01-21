Health Department recommends radon testing

January is radon awareness month. The Wisconsin department of health services said people should test their homes for the gas.

Radon is an odorless, invisible gas that occurs naturally and in radiative form. It seeps into houses from underground, and then becomes trapped in the house.

Breathing in air with high levels of radon can cause serious lung damage. The department of health services found that one in 10 homes in Wisconsin had high radon levels. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, radon is the number one cause of lung cancer in non-smokers.

If high levels of radon are found, a specialist called a mitigation contractor can help thorough methods such as installing pipes to remove the radon from underground, sending it into outside air where it can do no harm.

Radon Test Kits can be obtained at the Dunn County Health Department, 3001 US Highway 12 East, Suite 032, Menomonie, WI 54751. Discounted kits will be sold through the month of January.