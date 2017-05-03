Ask Colleen: A farewell

Dear Colleen,

How did you get started with writing an advice column? What has been your favorite part about doing this column? Did you learn anything along the way?

From,

Colleen

OK, so this is a little weird, but I asked myself a question. I’m sad to say that this is my last “Ask Colleen” and because of that I wanted to do something a little different and reflect on my time writing for the Student Voice.

I actually started an advice column for a previous class. Our assignment was to write a weekly blog, and I decided to make mine an advice column about surviving college. Long story short, I got an email from my advisor saying that the Student Voice was looking for writers and I pitched this idea. The editor liked it, and I’ve been doing it every week since the beginning of this school year.

My favorite part about writing this advice column has been seeing the connections between students. This is so cheesy, but we all have the same issues in college and it was really cool to see how everyone can relate. Also, I seriously have gotten the best and most surprising questions. I honestly never know what to expect on a weekly basis, and I always look forward to reading the new questions that I get. I thought it would be fun to share some of the interesting questions and responses that didn’t make it into the weekly column.

Colleen,

I commute to school (via car) and, while it’s only 30 minutes there and 30 minutes back, the time can really add up. I usually listen to music but sometimes I feel like I should be using my time in the car more productively (especially on an exam day). How do I do this without falling under the distracted driver category?

From,

A Driven Student

A Driven Student,

Honestly, focus on the road. We don’t need you getting into any accidents. EYES ON THE ROAD. If you really feel like you’re not being productive, maybe listen to a news station? I always feel more educated when I do that.

-Colleen

Colleen,

How can you tell if someone has a deep affection for you (in other words, how to tell if someone likes you)? Is it really that easy to tell?

If I knew that answer, I would have saved myself a lot of time. But honestly, you probably are going to have to ask. There is a fine line between being nice and flirting. Also, I feel like you could know if someone had a deep affection for you. That one should be pretty obvious.

Best,

Colleen

Dear Colleen,

I’ve recently been told by my friends that I am not “cool.” I am not a “cool cat,” I do not do “cool” things and I am just an all-around “uncool” person. How does one become “cool?”

Sincerely,

Uncool Person

Uncool Person,

Just be you and the rest will follow. Who is to say what cool is anyway?

-Colleen

Anyway, thanks for the great year and awesome questions. I loved writing this advice column and hope it’s something I can continue in my life after graduation.

Goodbye for now,

Colleen