Student Senate Update: 4/18/17

April 19, 2017

One motion was voted on at the Student Senate meeting on April 18.

Motion to Cancel Student Senate Meeting of April 25, 2017: A motion to cancel the Student Senate meeting on April 25  for members of Student Senate to attend an It’s On Us Week of Action event.

  • Needed 3/4 majority vote to pass.
  • Failed: 10 in favor, 6 opposed, 1 abstained.

The information in this update comes from the minutes posted to the Student Government Association FalconSync page every week. The Student Senate meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Willow River Room of the University Center. 

