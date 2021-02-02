House explosion in River Falls blocks from Falcon Center

On the evening of Feb. 1 there was a house explosion in the 400 block of River Hills Road. The cause of the explosion is still being investigated, but the city of River Falls stated that it does “not appear to be criminal.”

The house had two residents inside, according to a report from KARE 11 news. Neighbors helped the residents escape the fire safely, and they were transported to a nearby hospital.

According to a press release from the city of River Falls Facebook page, “the extent of injuries and conditions of the victims is unknown at this time.”

There are little to no remains left of the house.

UPDATE: According to the city of River Falls Facebook press release one of the residents from the home, Martha Gaustad, 75-years-old, has died. The other victim from the explosion, Kari Gaustad, 42-years-old, is in stable condition but remains hospitalized.