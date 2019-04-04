UWRF Health Fair on April 10th

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls Student Health and Counseling Services will host its annual Health Fair, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, in the University Center Ballroom. “BE WELL: MOVE WELL. THINK WELL. EAT WELL” will be this year’s Health Fair theme. This event is free for all UWRF students, staff, faculty and community members. This event will present people information about their health and well being.

There will be presentations from businesses and organizations from River Falls and the surrounding areas. These presentations will include a number of topics, ranging from fitness, safety procedures and other health related topics.

For more information, contact Sara Mitchell at sara.mitchell@my.uwrf.edu