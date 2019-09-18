UWRF career fair turns into a two-day event

Previously a one-day event, this year’s Career Fair has expanded to two days in the University Center’s Riverview Ballroom. On Oct. 8 and 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., students will be exposed to over 130 organizations that are seeking to potentially employ them before they graduate.

“The career fair is an event that gives students more exposure to a number of different companies,” Jenna Phelps, the UW-River Falls Career Fair Coordinator expressed, “… it is an opportunity for students to discover new potential areas of interest that they can use past graduation,” Remember to dress accordingly and take a resume, for same-day interviews will be available for those who attend.

These companies not only offer internships but present volunteer opportunities and careers to last a lifetime. Potential organizations visiting our campus include Como Park Zoo and Conservatory, Thomson Reuters, L3 Harris Technologies and Rainbow Tree Care to name a few.

For more information or to get in contact with Jenna Phelps, she is located at Career Services in Hagestad or via email at jenna.phelps@uwrf.edu.