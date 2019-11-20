UW-River Falls hosts third annual Freeze Fest

Freeze Fest is coming to the UW-River Falls campus the evening of December 3. This is the third consecutive year Student Involvement, Residence Hall Association, and Campus Recreation has come together to put on a night of students getting together outside of the classroom.

Starting at 7:00 p.m., Campus Recreation is kicking off the night with a trench ball tournament in the Falcon Center’s Auxiliary Gym. By 9:00 p.m., crate stacking, open soccer, skate, and recreation will begin and go until midnight. Crate stacking will be hosted by Falcon Outdoor Adventures, and open soccer will be hosted by Campus Recreation. Both events will be held in the Knowles Field House. Free crafts, hot cocoa, and cookies will also be available, along with dogs looking for a cuddle. No registration is necessary for this free event.

Student Involvement has been hosting this event for a while, but this marks the third year Student Involvement, Residence Hall Association, and Campus Recreation have teamed up for the Freeze Fest.

“This event is being hosted as a way to enjoy the end [of] the semester,” said Elise Koop, the events and activities coordinator for Student Involvement at UW-River Falls. “It is important to get involved outside of the classroom, and our office is in place solely for that out of the classroom involvement. Getting involved and doing something fun is a key ingredient to the college experience. Once you feel invested both in and out of the classroom you are able to feel a connection to the campus, the community, and feel a sense of belonging. Freeze Fest is one of the many events we put on to allow this connection to happen. Come and try out crate stacking; eat a cookie; and pet a dog! What fun!”