University Police investigates sexual assault in parking lot

A sexual assault occurred on Nov. 18 on the University of Wisconsin-River Falls campus. The assault happened at 6:30 a.m. in the “J” parking lot, which is located between Hagestad Hall and the Agricultural Science Building.

Information was sent campus-wide via email the day of the attack. According to the email from Chief of University Police Karl Fleury, the suspect was stated to be unknown by the victim and was a white male who appeared to be 20-30 years old. The man was driving a pickup truck but the color, make and model were all unspecified.

University Police was not able to be reached for comment.

According to the UWRF 2018 Annual Security and Fire Safety report’s crime statistics, there were a total of 12 sexual offenses that occurred on campus property during the entirety of the year.

Some tips from University Police included being aware of the surrounding area, walk in larger groups and if anyone sees anything suspicious, or witnesses a crime in progress, call 911.

There are resources available in the River Falls area for anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault. The St.Croix Valley Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) offers information on what victims should do after the assault.

According to the SART website, it is important to call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department. Victims can also call the SART hotline at 715-425-6443, which is open 24 hours and seven days a week, for any support.

There is also a list of exactly what is recommended that victims do after an assault on the SART website: stcroixvalleysart.org.

The University offers support and resources to anyone that may be affected. The counseling services are available to all students, faculty and staff. They are located in Hagestad Hall. There is also information on what to do and who to contact on the UWRF Counseling Services webpage. There is a Campus Victim Advocate within Counseling Services that is available to provide any advocacy, prevention techniques and outreach to victims.