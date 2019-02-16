Review

The Oscars: best director

The Academy Awards, also known to many as the Oscars, are the oldest worldwide entertainment award ceremony, going on its 91st iteration. The first award was presented back in 1929, and has been a staple of film achievement ever since. Many categories have come and gone over the years, however the Best Director category has been around since the beginning.

Shelton Jackson, also known as Spike Lee, is the first nominee for best director due to his film “BlacKkKlansman.” In 2015, Lee was awarded the Academy Honorary Award and has been nominated for five prior Academy Awards. Other notable works of Lee’s include his debut film “She’s Gotta Have It,” “Malcolm X,” and “Inside Man.”

Pawel Pawlikowski is the second nominee for best director, due to his film “Cold War.” In 2015, Pawlikowski won Best Foreign Language Film for his film “Ida.” Pawlikowski is most well known for his documentaries “Last Resort and My Summer of Love,” and obviously for his film “Ida.”

Yorgos Lanthimos, an upcoming greek director, is the third nominee for best director due to his film “The Favourite.” Lanthimos films have previously been nominated for four Academy Awards, two of which being this year. His other notable works include his debut as a co-director for “My Best Friend,” and his films “Dogtooth and The Lobster.”

Alfonso Cuarón is the forth nominee for best director for to his film “Roma.” Cuarón has previously been awarded an Academy Award for Best Director from his film “Gravity” in 2013, and films of his have been nominated for 10 separate awards. His notable films include “Y Tu Mamá También,” “Harry Potter,” “Prisoner of Azkaban” and “Children of Men.”

Adam McKay is the fifth and final nominee for best director for his film “Vice”. McKay has previously received the Best Adapted Screenplay Academy Award for his film “The Big Short” in 2016. His other notable works include two seasons of being the head writer for “Saturday Night Live,” “Directing Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” and “Step Brothers.”

When it comes to who will be the best director this year it’s still up for debate. There are industry veterans and new upcoming directors, but what it really comes down to is how hard they worked. The films that are presented next to each director are some of the best films of 2018, however only one director can truly be the best of the year.