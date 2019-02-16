Review

The Oscars: best actor

The five nominees for The Oscars Best Actor award this year each fulfilled very distinct roles within their separate films. This years nominees include: Bradley Cooper in “A Star is Born,” Willem Dafoe in “At Eternity’s Gate,” Rami Malek in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Viggo Mortensen in “Green Book,” and finally, Christian Bale in “Vice.” By looking at the nominated actors, other film awards, as well as each films reviews, it is still hard to pinpoint which actor deserves 2019’s Best Actor Academy Award.

Rami Malek, Bradley Cooper, and Christian Bale are the three top actors out of all the nominees to be predicted to win this years award, each for differing reasons. Rami Malek portrayed Freddie Mercury, the lead singer from the band Queen in the film “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Although performing and executing a real-life portrayal can be difficult, he has won awards from both the SAG awards and the Golden Globes this year for his performance. This makes him a top contender for the Oscars.

Another real-life portrayal in the nominations this year goes to Christian Bale in “Vice.” Where Bale plays former U.S. Vice President, Dick Cheney. Critics have said that the comparison between the actor and the character he was portraying was extremely similar, and his performance was excellent. This helped with the achievement of receiving this year’s Critics Choice Award for Best Actor. This also puts Bale in a great position for possible receiving the award at The Oscars.

The third top nominee is Bradley Cooper for his performance in “A Star is Born.” Cooper has been nominated for Best Actor at other awards ceremonies this year, but has fallen short to both Bale and Malek. His role in the film “A Star is Born” contrast from both Bale and Malek’s roles. Cooper did not portray a real-life character, which can be extremely difficult. This may give him an opportunity at The Oscars to pull through and receive the award for Best Actor.

As for Willem Dafoe from “At Eternity’s Gate” and Viggo Mortensen from “Green Book”, each actor gave strong performances, but the films did not receive the same attention as the other three. Each actor was also considered for other awards throughout the course of the year but did not receive anything. This may put both actors at the tail end of the competition.

Overall it is hard to say exactly who will take home the award for this years Best Actor award. The awards ceremony may take a turn and surprise viewers, however, it is easy to say that the top three actors within this category are Bradley Cooper, Rami Malek and Christian Bale.