Reagan Responds

The Falcons can get back on track

Falcons football has lost three games in a row, how do they get back on track before homecoming vs. UW–Lacrosse?

The men’s football team has lost three consecutive games dating back to their matchup against Bethel University, a game that the Falcons lost 38-20. After that, they traveled to Waldorf and suffered a 27-24 loss in the closing seconds of the game. From there the Falcons traveled to the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Points where they lost 30-16 to make their record 1-4.

To get back on track this season a lot of things need to happen for the Falcons. The first thing that needs to happen is having the defense get quality stops. Through the first five weeks of the season the Falcons have lost the time of possession battle. Their defense stays on the field too long and hasn’t been able to generate quality stops or enough turnovers to keep their offense in the game. The only saying has always been “defense wins championships” and that is also true in the WIAC. If the defense can generate more turnovers and give the offense more chances, that’s their best shot to get the 2019 season back on track.

There is no doubt that the Falcons’ offense can be one of the best in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Ben Beckman is back for his senior year, the UWRF backfield is occupied by two of the most dynamic backs in the WIAC, and the wide receivers can make plays when given the chance. There’s no other way to put it, this Falcons team has enough talent to be a contender in the WIAC.

In addition to the defense being able to get off the field and create stops, there’s another individual on the roster who hasn’t been given the opportunities that he deserves.

Alex Herink, the senior wide receiver who stands at six-foot-eight, has only been targeted four times in his last two games. Last season Herink tied the Falcons school record of touchdown receptions in a single season with nine. With his size, hands and football IQ, Herink has the talent to be the best receiver in the WIAC. His talent has even earned him recognition on a national scale. Last year the Chicago Bears sent a representative to UWRF to scout Herink and see if he has enough talent to compete on a professional level.

With all that being said, why has Herink only been targeted a handful of times in his last few games? For the Falcons to have the season results that they desire — which I can only assume is a winning record — they will have to find a way to get Herink the football and let him make the plays that he has proven he can make.

How can students who struggle with social anxiety break out of their shells?

Social anxiety is something that affects a lot of people on the University of Wisconsin–River Falls campus. Each day there are people who are nervous to go to class, nervous to talk to people on campus, and anxious about everyday life. As somebody who has most definitely felt anxious before, it can be difficult to get through social situations during the day.

One thing that has worked for me is having friends that I know I can reach out to at any time if I need to. I would recommend having a core group of friends — in addition to some other casual friends — that you can go to whenever you feel anxious or just need to relax. Having a strong friend group is something that has changed my life for the better and I can’t stress enough how important that is. Without them, I wouldn’t be where I am today.

Another technique that I have used to deal with social anxiety is setting aside time to get out of some of those tough social situations that people with social anxiety often find themselves in. I like to have time to myself, instances where I can recover from having social interaction throughout a normal college day. After talking to professors, classmates, and people on campus, it can be hard to function at a high level after dealing with social anxiety all day.

Finding a friend group where you are comfortable and can have quality discussions is important. I would also recommend setting aside time for yourself each day — even if it’s just an hour — to relax and recover from daily social situations that col- lege students often find themselves in.

Have any sports-related questions or just need life advice? Contact Reagan at reagan.hoverman@my.uwrf.edu.

Reagan Hoverman is a student at UW-River Falls.