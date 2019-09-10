Student dies of cardiac arrest

A University of Wisconsin-River Falls student, Yaw Shot Shwe, died of cardiac arrest on Aug. 24, according to Falcon Daily. Shwe was expected to return to UW-River Falls this fall for his second year. He planned to major in art. Shwe lived in St. Paul, Minnesota.

His visitation took place on Aug. 26, at Anderson Funeral Home in St. Paul, Minnesota. Shwe’s funeral and burial followed on Aug. 27, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chisago City, Minnesota.

According to the funeral home, no other obituary information is available.